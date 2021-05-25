Other trailers include the second season of Norwegian Netflix Original Ragnarok 2 and anime Trese.

This week in trailers is an eclectic one — from the much-awaited and delayed second instalment of Netflix's upcoming Filipino anime Trese, and Telugu romantic Ek Mini Katha.

Maharani



Huma Qureshi features in Subhash Kapoor's political thriller Maharani set in the '90s. The actor plays Rani Bharati, the Chief Minister's wife, embroiled in a sudden turn of events after her husband announces an unexpected candidate as his successor.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the series also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, and Vineet Kumar among others.

Maharani is out on 28 May on Sony LIV.

Ek Mini Katha



The upcoming Tollywood romantic comedy is by debutante director Karthik Rapolu. The film will see the late filmmaker Shobhan's son Santhosh in the lead with Kavya Thapar.

Here is the synopsis: "Santosh suffers from a psychological problem which causes him to be insecure about his 'size'. Struggling to find a solution, he erases the idea of marriage altogether but when he meets Amrutha, he finds himself falling in love and in trouble. What follows is a comical circus around his family as Santosh tries to find a solution."

Amazon Prime Video will premiere Ek Mini Katha on 27 May.

Ragnarok 2



David Stakston as Magne Seier, a teenage boy who is the reincarnation of Norse god Thor. In the new season, which is set in a fictional town called Edda, Magne prepares for battle against the Giants.

"The second season will pick up where the first season left: What do you do when you’re a 17 year-old high schooler who has just learned that you’re up against an ancient and extremely powerful enemy that is holding an entire town, perhaps even an entire country, in an iron grip?," says a press release.

Ragnarok is created by created by Adam Price and produced by SAM Productions. The series will premiere on Netflix on 27 May.

The Mysterious Benedict Society



The Mysterious Benedict Society is a children's show based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart.

Here is the official synopsis: "After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr Benedict (Tony Hale) for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira), and Constance (Marta Kessler) must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of The Mysterious Benedict Society must devise a plan to defeat him."

Disney+ Hotstar Premium will stream the show from 25 June.

Trese



The the highly anticipated Netflix Original Anime series based on the Philippine graphic novel created by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo will be out soon on the platform.

"Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings," according to Netflix.

Filipino actress Liza Soberano voices the protagonist in Filipino, while the English version is voiced by Shay Mitchell.

Trese releases on 10 June.