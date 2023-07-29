People need not lose their childlike enthusiasm as they grow older. It is better to take traits and qualities along as one matures year on year than to shed them behind. Showing how this is done, actress Huma Qureshi, who turned 37 on July 28, shared glimpses from the enthralling birthday bash event on her Instagram account. The actress donned a dazzling red hot gown and danced to the item number ‘Show Me The Thumka’ during the cake-cutting.

The Jolly LLB 2 actress captioned the post: “I don’t know anyone who likes their burday more than I do.” Furthermore, she thanked the Mumbai-based restaurant Que Sera Sera for their hospitality. Check out the Instagram post:



Posted an hour ago, the post garnered over 54,000 likes. Fashion designer Rina Dhaka commented, “Happy happy birthday beautiful one.”

Filmmaker Nupur Asthana wrote, “Happy Birthday darling.”

Anisha Padukone, a professional golfer and actress Deepika Padukone’s sister dropped two red hearts.

In addition, several fans dropped wishes for Huma Qureshi.

Decoding Huma’s stunning birthday look

Huma looked ethereal in the shimmery gown which showcased a deep neckline with sheer full sleeves adorning the corset body fit. A thigh-high side slit and sparkling sequin work made the outfit stand apart. For her special birthday look, Huma chose to keep it vibrant while keeping the accessories minimal. She styled her look with shimmering silver stiletto heels and rings adorning her fingers.

Who attended Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash

The ‘amazing fun warm intimate night filled with laughter dancing and great food’ was attended by who’s who of the film industry. Celebrities including Huma’s close friends and her Double XL co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Sonali Bendre, Saqib Saleem, Sharib Hashmi, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and others were present at the event.

Huma Qureshi’s recent projects

Huma Qureshi was last seen in Tarla, a biopic based on the late celebrity chef and author Tarla Dalal. The biopic has received positive reviews. Earlier, she starred in a web series titled Mithya. She also featured alongside Rajkummar Rao in the critically acclaimed Monica, O My Darling.

The actress also appeared in Double XL, Valimai and featured in the song Suna Hai from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Huma Qureshi’s Bollywood journey started with the popular series Gangs Of Wasseypur and the actress has gone from strength to strength since then.