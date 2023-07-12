Huma Qureshi, last seen in Tarla, while speaking to senior journalist Barkha Dutt, revealed how she said yes and then walked out of an item song from a big film. The actress revealed, “Sometimes I get offered item songs, and there was one particular time, a big producer, a big film, and they offered me this song. I said, you know what, why not? Everyone does it, and I did go for a couple of days of rehearsal as well, and my costume was made. But then I was like, no, these lyrics are so cringe. How can I?”

On Monica O My Darling

I love the fact that I can own my sexuality and I can use it. The whole thing about doing the film called Monica O My Darling was exactly this. I remember correcting a journalist who said, ‘Oh, but Monica is a vamp.’ I said, ‘No, one second. All these actors sitting over here, everyone’s playing a great character. You have not used a term for any other guy but for her because she is using her body.

Huma Qureshi on facing body shaming

People said she’s such a lovely fine actress with a beautiful face, but maybe she’s 5 kg too heavy to be a mainstream heroine.” The actress added, “They also said ‘What is she wearing? Look at her knees and her calves, zooming on certain body parts and circling them and many more.

Huma also said, “This is what you do to a young person who is trying to make it in her 20s.” In another interview with AajTak, she spoke about being an Indian Muslim and said, “I never realised that I am Muslim and I am different. My father is running a restaurant, Saleem’s in Kailash Colony (Delhi) for 50 years. In my personal experience, I have never felt it. People might have felt it. Having said that, I feel, questions should be asked and every government should answer.”