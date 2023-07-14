A mother’s job is not appreciated and recognized in today’s age and time as it’s a given that she is supposed to take care of the husband, kids, grandparents, house, house chores, etc. And if she is a working mother then kudos because she is expected to do all this while balancing a professional career. A recently released film on ZEE5, Tarla portrays the many complexities of being a working mother and the same is beautifully portrayed by Huma Qureshi who plays the role of popular chef and cookbook author, Tarla Dalal.

Huma Qureshi-starrer Tarla is an ode to all the mothers who aspire to do something more in life. Tarla Dalal was the first Indian home chef who launched a cookbook by her name, and even had a cooking show. In a recent interview with media influencer, Barkha Dutt, the immensely talented actress opened about the heartfelt dedication behind this project.

While talking about the film the actress said, “I did this film for my mom because I feel she is so talented yet she gave up a lot of things in her life to raise a family and I did see her go through a mid-life situation where she had nothing to do and she wanted to do something and that’s what happened with Tarla ji as well.”

By dedicating this film to her mother, Huma Qureshi honored not only her own mother’s journey but also the countless mothers around the world who selflessly devote themselves to their families and put their careers on the backburner, only to realise that there is never an expiry date to one’s dreams and that one can become an entrepreneur at any age if one is determined and persistent.