Huma Qureshi on Kaala: Grateful to Pa Ranjith for writing a beautiful yet complex character

Huma Qureshi, who will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Rajinikanth in Kaala, says working with the superstar was a dream come true for her.

Huma Qureshi... Presenting the new poster of #Kaala #KingOfDharavi [Hindi]... Stars Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar... 7 June 2018 release... Produced by Dhanush... Directed by Pa. Ranjith. pic.twitter.com/HnaK6cpwIX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2018

"He is truly inspiring and an amazing human being. The whole shooting was a learning process for me, each and every person on the set was warm and appreciative," Huma said in a statement. A new poster of the film featuring Huma was released online.

"Kaala was an experience of a lifetime for me, I have learnt and improved a lot from this film," she added. She also praised director Pa Ranjith for writing strong female roles.

"I am grateful to him for giving me such a beautiful yet complex and strong character - Zareena. I am honoured to play this part," she said.

The gangster-drama revolves around the lives of oppressed Tamils of Mumbai and Rajinikanth will be reportedly playing the role of a feared and revered don. Kaala has been produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush and is set to release on 7 June.

