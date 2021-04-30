The movie, starring Dave Bautista in the lead, will premiere on Netflix on 21 May

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi will soon be seen making her Hollywood debut with Army of the Dead. Renowned film director Zack Snyder took to social media and shared her character poster from his upcoming movie. He also released character posters of other lead actors on Twitter.

In the much-awaited movie, Huma plays the role of a determined mother (Geeta) to an estranged daughter (Kate). In the character poster, Huma can be seen holding a knife in her hand, and an intense look on her face.

While sharing the poster, Huma posted a note for her fans and urged them to stay safe. “My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them,” she tweeted.

Meet the #LasVengeance crew. Scott and Cruz Where it all started. Las Vengeance Founder and his Fearless Right-hand. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/vqP35iiiyh — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 29, 2021

Vanderohe and Dieter

The Philosopher and the Safecracker. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/8GYZzHz50G — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 29, 2021

Kate and Geeta The Estranged Daughter and the Determined Mother. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/U1aacdp4ui — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 29, 2021

She concluded her post by wishing all good health and peace especially to those who have faced the wrath of this pandemic.

On 13 April, the trailer for Zack Snyder's highly-anticipated movie was released and fans just can’t wait to watch it. Along with Huma, known names like Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Nora Arnezeder, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Richard Cetrone, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy and Garret Dillahunt will be seen playing important parts in the movie.

Army of the Dead revolves around a group of men and women who come together to stage a heist at a casino in Las Vegas. The film will stream on Netflix from 21 May.