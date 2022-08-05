The upcoming drama-comedy Single Salma will be produced by Huma Qureshi, co-starring Sunny Singh.

There have been some reports doing rounds about the casting for the upcoming drama-comedy titled Single Salma. But the rumors aren't the way they seem to be.

While the upcoming drama-comedy Single Salma will be produced by Huma Qureshi, co-starring Sunny Singh. As per our sources, "Huma Qureshi is going to produce and Star in Single Salma. However, on contrary to the reports doing rounds of the other cast. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame actor Sunny Singh will be headlining the project along with Huma and Shreyas Talpade will be seen making a special appearance for the same."

Talking about the upcoming projects of these actors, Sunny Singh will be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Prabhas as his younger brother Lakshmana and he is also a part of the lead cast of 3 to 4 films which are yet to be officially announced and we are expecting to hear about the official announcement soon. And as for Huma Qureshi, she is busy promoting Maharani Season 2 as it's all set for its release and she will also be seen in Double XL and Tarla.

Season two of Maharani seems to be more fierce and fascinating in its story-telling. To play the character of Bheema Bharti, Sohum Shah went the extra mile and worked on the nuances of his character. He also underwent a physical transformation, gained extra pounds, and grew a mustache to look the part.

The web series saw Huma Qureshi playing the leading lady and she too nailed it with her power-packed performance. Maharani is produced by Kangra Talkies and directed by Ravindra Gautam. Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh serve as showrunners and writers of the show.

