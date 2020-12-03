Hugh Keays-Byrne, known for playing Mad Max: Fury Road's Immortan Joe, passes away aged 73

Hugh Keays-Byrne's representative confirmed that the actor had a peaceful death on Tuesday morning

Mad Max actor Hugh Keays-Byrne, has died aged 73, reports The Independent.

Keays-Byrne's representative confirmed to the publication that the actor had a peaceful death on Tuesday morning.

Director Brian Trenchard-Smith, who had collaborated with the actor The Man from Hong Kong (1975), announced the death via a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Hugh had a generous heart, offering a helping hand to people in need, or a place to stay to a homeless teenager. His life was governed by his sense of the oneness of humanity, we will miss his example and his friendship,” the filmmaker added.

Keays-Byrne was born in 1947 in Kashmir, India, and went on to train under the Royal Shakspeare Company. He eventually settled in Australia, after a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream took him to the continent.

Apart from portraying the role of the villain Toecutter in the 1979 film Mad Max (directed by George Miller), the actor also played the antagonist Immortan Joe in the sequel which featured Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. The film went on to earn multiple Oscar nominations including that of Best Picture.

Writer-director Ted Geoghegan also wrote about the actor's demise on Twitter.

Hugh Keays-Byrne, an unsung hero of Aussie cinema, has passed away at age 73. I'm continually floored that he played Toecutter, the central antagonist of 1979's MAD MAX *and* Immortan Joe, the central antagonist 2015's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD. Thanks for all the entertainment, sir. pic.twitter.com/55W99w3wzq — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) December 2, 2020