Hugh Jackman shared the link of a fundraiser at GiveIndia on Instagram, started by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas for COVID-19 relief work.

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has urged his fans to help India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the nation badly.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 52-year-actor-old shared the link of a fundraiser at GiveIndia, started by Priyanka Chopra Jonas for COVID-19 relief work.

"Support India," he wrote, tagging Chopra Jonas and GiveIndia.

He also shared a poster, which read: "India needs our help. Together we can stop the spread. Let's do our bit and donate to help curb the biggest global outbreak."

Recently, Chopra Jonas urged the global community to donate funds to help India battle the pandemic.

The 38-year-old actor shared Jackman's post on her own Instagram Story and thanked him and his wife Deborra Lee Ann for extending their support.

Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson, Ewan McGregor and Lily Collins have come forward to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work in India.

According to Variety, the three actors have partnered with GO Campaign to raise funds for the country, which is fighting a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Urging his followers to donate to the organisation’s COVID Relief Fund, Pattinson said, "Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund – they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results."

"And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children," he added.

Emily in Paris star Collins, who is an ambassador of GO Campaign along with Pattinson and McGregor, said India is in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine and food to save lives.

"I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart. Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign to bring immediate relief to families there today," she added.

McGregor said any kind of donation to GO Campaign's relief fund will help in saving lives.

"As Covid rages through India, GO Campaign needs your help to provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeters, and resuscitators to those who need it. Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives," he said.

The GO Campaign's COVID Relief Fund will provide PPE, oximeters, food to families in need (including in Mumbai's slum area Dharavi), daily health checks, homeschooling for children, access to vaccinations, medicine and ambu bags (manual resuscitators).

In recent times, many international personalities including actors Jennifer Aniston, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, have appealed to their fans on social media to donate for various relief funds to help India.

On Friday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598 with a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)