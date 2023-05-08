Hugh Grant’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Movie Review | Guy Ritchie’s film gone wrong

Guy Ritchie, I admit has a different way of thinking and probably we cannot meet up to his wave length sometimes. But there should be at least some connectivity with the audience and somehow I felt he too lost track. I would not call it a spy thriller since it doesn’t have much thrill. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerr is rather a dark comedy that can be called a dark comedy gone wrong.

Sitting through Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerr was really painful and I think when he thought of making this film he was also in some kind of pain because a sharp filmmaker like Guy Ritchie wouldn’t have made this movie otherwise. Many times I felt that he was probably assuming that the audience will understand what is going to happen next.

Now what is the movie about? Orson Fortune(Statham), who suffers from multiple phobias, is an in-demand operative for the British government represented by Nathan (Cary Elwes). Orson’s job is to track down a stolen briefcase that contains a mysterious object about to be sold on the black market. Nobody knows what’s exactly in the briefcase, but what is the concern then. They think it has something dangerous that threatens the end of the earth if it goes to the wrong hands.

It’s not known what’s in the briefcase, but everybody concerned believes it to be so dangerous that it would bring peril to earth if it got into the wrong hands. Orson’s team includes J.J. Davies (Bugzy Malone), who appears to be a GPS expert and back-up sharp-shooter, and Sara Fidel (Aubrey Plaza), a computer expert who can hack into anything. In order to infiltrate an extremely elite party hosted by billionaire George Simonds (Hugh Grant) on his yacht, they take movie star Danny Francesco’s (Josh Hartnett) help. That’s basically when this so-far-limp spy engagement gets a little more appealing. Hartnett, returning to the big screen after a long hiatus, is a sight for sore eyes. His presence enlivens this dead escapade and makes it just about bearable.

Guy Ritchie is known for his sharp writing style and an edgy plot, but here it doesn’t appear to be so. To be honest, there is nothing gripping in the film, not even the look of the film that will make you glue to the screen. To be very honest again it took me two days to complete watching the film. Thankfully the film is on the digital platform and you don’t have to go to the theaters to watch the film. So, don’t end up wasting money too. But if you value your time, please think twice before watching it. I don’t like running down anybody’s effort , so I will give it a 2. Sadly, actors like Hugh Grant, Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza couldn’t save the film.

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Showing on : Lionsgate Play

