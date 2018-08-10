Sonakshi Sinha recreates iconic song 'Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu' for Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

It had earlier been reported that Sonakshi Sinha will be recreating Geeta Dutt's iconic 1958 song 'Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu' from Howrah Bridge for her upcoming movie Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

Now, the makers of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi have dropped the full video and song featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Diana Penty and Jassie Gill. The song begins with the film’s cast — Sonakshi, Jassie, Jimmy and Piyush Mishra — trapped in a Chinese gangster’s den. They start singing the moment they realise that the crime-lord is going to kill them all.

Chin Chin Chu ko punjabi tadka laga hi diya... tunes by @sohail_sen, words by @mudassar_as_is and voiced by @jassi1gill and ME! check it out here https://t.co/l2MaQ4XzYm #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi — Sonakshi HAPPY Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 10, 2018

The song, titled 'Chin Chin Chu', has been composed by Sohail Sen with lyrics by Mudassar Aziz. Jassie Gill and Sonakshi Sinha have sang the iconic song with Mudassar Aziz even rapping in the middle of it. The original song from Howrah Bridge had been sung by Geeta Dutt with music composed by OP Nayyar. Qamar Jalalabadi was the lyricist.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has been written and directed by Mudassar Aziz and has been produced by Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla. It is slated to release on 24 August, 2018.

You can watch the full song here:

