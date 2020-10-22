Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie tests COVID-19 positive, says she is asymptomatic

Pinkie Roshan, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is currently quarantining at home

Actor Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, has tested positive for COVID-19, filmmaker-husband Rakesh Roshan said.

There were reports that Pinkie Roshan, who turned 67 on Thursday, tested positive for the virus a week ago.

When contacted, Rakesh Roshan told Press Trust of India that she is currently asymptomatic. "Yes, it's true. There are no symptoms and she is doing home quarantine," he said.

Pink also spoke about her diagnosis and the precautions she, her family and staff are undertaking with Times of India, "Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let’s hope it will be negative."

Pinkie had shared a picture of the birthday surprise her family had organised for her on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,45,871 and death toll reached 9,869.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)