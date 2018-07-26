You are here:

Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar's childhood photograph goes viral on Twitter

FP Staff

Jul,26 2018 11:45:27 IST

A group photo of Bollywood celebrities has gone viral and people cannot stop guessing who is who in it. The photo made its way to social media platforms and was soon shared multiple times after people managed to recognise Hrithik Roshan in it.

Surprisingly, Twinkle Khanna joined the fun and revealed that the girl with the broken arm was, indeed, her. She also let her Twitter fam in on some interesting trivia: The moniker 'Mrs Funnybones' comes from the repeated fractures that she sustained as a child.

Apart from Khanna and Roshan, producer Ekta Kapoor can also be seen posing in the back dressed in a pale blue frock. She too acknowledged the photo on Instagram. Her actor brother Tusshar Kapoor can be seen standing right behind Sunaina Roshan, who is sitting beside her brother Hrithik.

The other two kids are Ahlam Khan and Shadaab Khan, children of acclaimed Bollywood actor Amjad Khan, best known for being Gabbar in the 1975 cult classic Sholay.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 11:45 AM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Ekta Kapoor #Hrithik Roshan #Twinkle Khanna

also see

Hrithik Roshan may reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for remake of Malayalam film Pulimurugan

Hrithik Roshan may reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for remake of Malayalam film Pulimurugan

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika may clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 on Republic Day 2019

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika may clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 on Republic Day 2019

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 lands in controversy with PIL filed against Anand Kumar for making false claims

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 lands in controversy with PIL filed against Anand Kumar for making false claims