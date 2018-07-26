Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar's childhood photograph goes viral on Twitter

A group photo of Bollywood celebrities has gone viral and people cannot stop guessing who is who in it. The photo made its way to social media platforms and was soon shared multiple times after people managed to recognise Hrithik Roshan in it.

Surprisingly, Twinkle Khanna joined the fun and revealed that the girl with the broken arm was, indeed, her. She also let her Twitter fam in on some interesting trivia: The moniker 'Mrs Funnybones' comes from the repeated fractures that she sustained as a child.

The girl with the broken arm is me- every year I would invariably be in a cast-many fractured bones-took that unpleasant factor and flipped it into a moniker that now makes me smile-Mrs Funnybones https://t.co/J6iNSdQmA7 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 24, 2018

Apart from Khanna and Roshan, producer Ekta Kapoor can also be seen posing in the back dressed in a pale blue frock. She too acknowledged the photo on Instagram. Her actor brother Tusshar Kapoor can be seen standing right behind Sunaina Roshan, who is sitting beside her brother Hrithik.

The other two kids are Ahlam Khan and Shadaab Khan, children of acclaimed Bollywood actor Amjad Khan, best known for being Gabbar in the 1975 cult classic Sholay.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 11:45 AM