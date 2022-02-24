Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name and also stars Radhika Apte.

The makers of the Hindi film Vikram Vedha have released the first look of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. The neo-noir thriller, which is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte.

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share the first glimpse of Khan’s character.

“Working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait!” read Roshan's post.

The image features Saif Ali Khan dressed in a classic combination of blue jeans-white polo T-shirt. The actor can be seen sporting a grim expression in the photo.

In Vikram Vedha, Khan plays the role of a cop who is on the hunt for a notorious gangster, Vedha (portrayed by Hrithik Roshan). The thriller, which is based on the folktale of Vikram aur Betaal, sees Roshan and Khan constantly try to outwit each other and gain the upper hand.

The original Vikram Vedha starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in lead roles and won much critical and commercial acclaim.

Pushkar-Gayathri, who directed the original Tamil super hit, will also direct the Hindi version. Vikram Vedha is set to release on 30 September this year. The film has been produced by Reliance Entertainment, T-Series, YNOT Studios Production and Friday Filmworks.

The makers of the film had released the first look of Hrithik Roshan as the gangster Vedha last month.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in two releases in 2021- Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2. The Sacred Games actor is set to feature in the film Adipurush, which will see him play the role of an antagonist modelled on the mythological character Ravana. The much-hyped film also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Hrithik Roshan will next star in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone.