Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia attend U2 concert in Mumbai

U2 performed at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on 15 December (Sunday). Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan along with their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan attended the concert. Also spotted at the venue were Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, Neha Dhupia, Kunal Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan.

The Mumbai performance was the last stop for the iconic Joshua Tree tour, which has been successfully going on for more than 32 years, ever since the album released in 1987. U2 had previously performed in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the Philippines.

The band, which has Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr, performed some of their famous songs like 'With or Without You' and 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For'.

Here are the celebrities' at the concert

View this post on Instagram

U2 performing live in mumbai #joshuatreetour2019 #u2 #bucketlist

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:34am PST

View this post on Instagram #ranveersingh & #deepikapadukone at #u2mumbaiconcert #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 15, 2019 at 5:33am PST

View this post on Instagram

#sachintendulkar #anjalitendulkar #rohitdhawan arrive for #u2mumbaiconcert #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 15, 2019 at 5:41am PST

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 10:04:06 IST