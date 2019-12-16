Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia attend U2 concert in Mumbai
U2 performed at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on 15 December (Sunday). Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan along with their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan attended the concert. Also spotted at the venue were Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, Neha Dhupia, Kunal Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan.
The Mumbai performance was the last stop for the iconic Joshua Tree tour, which has been successfully going on for more than 32 years, ever since the album released in 1987. U2 had previously performed in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the Philippines.
The band, which has Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr, performed some of their famous songs like 'With or Without You' and 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For'.
Here are the celebrities' at the concert
For the 'Ones' who taught us the meaning of lyrics, the 'mysterious ways' that life has to ' tear down the walls,... ' taking us to a place 'where the streets didn't need names.. ' the kids of the 90's could have never been half of what we are, WITHOUT YOU... ♥️BONO we grew through U!!👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻Thank you for being U2 🖖🏻♥️♥️♥️♥️ @u2 #musicmakestheworldgoround
When women in the world are safe, It's a beautiful day... when sisters go to school with their brothers , it's a beautiful day ... when women in the world unite to write her story as history it's a beautiful day ... @u2 🙌
U2 performing live in mumbai #joshuatreetour2019 #u2 #bucketlist
#ranveersingh & #deepikapadukone at #u2mumbaiconcert
#sachintendulkar #anjalitendulkar #rohitdhawan arrive for #u2mumbaiconcert
Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 10:04:06 IST