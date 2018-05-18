You are here:

Hrithik Roshan preps for Super 30; Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's Hawaiian holiday: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Sonam Kapoor dazzles in silver for Veere Di Wedding promotions

After having stunned the global audience with her graceful appearances at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is all set to promote her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Hrithik Roshan preps up for Super 30

This pic from the sets of #Super30 made it to the trends as everyone went gaga over the Dedication and commitment of #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/lNWSNqKdOn — Hrithik Trends (@TrendsHrithik) May 17, 2018

Hrithik Roshan has transformed tremendously for his look in the upcoming biopic Super 30, based on the life of teacher-cum-mathematician Anand Kumar. Although, it is very hard to say whether the actor has lost weight or just got himself tanned (read: bronzed) for the part.

IIFA Awards 2018 is all set to kickstart from 22 June

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2018 is slated to be a three-day event to be held in Bangkok, Thailand. Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting the show. Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan will host the music section IIFA Rocks. Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have been confirmed in the performers list. Other information will be revealed soon.

Parineeti Chopra shooting for Namastey England in London



Parineeti Chopra's fitness regime continues during outdoor shoots as well. She is currently in London filming Vipul Shah's Namastey England where she stars opposite her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Newly-weds Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar beaching at Hawaii

Model-actor-athlete Milind Soman recently got married to model and long-time girlfriend Ankita Konwar on 22 April in Alibaug in a hush-hush ceremony.

Arjun Kapoor's vacation in Seville



While his Namastey England co-star Parineeti Chopra is in London, Arjun Kapoor was enjoying some good time in Seville.

Neha Dhupia's week-before throwback to her wedding day



Neha Dhupia surprised fans with her wedding to actor Angad Bedi, which sort of came out of the blue.

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 16:08 PM