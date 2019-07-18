Hrithik Roshan on silence over feud with Kangana Ranaut: Have lot to say but don't want to mix it with film promotions

Hrithik Roshana and Kangana Ranaut's long-standing feud refuses to slow down. The actors have been making headlines ever since the actress alleged that the Kites co-actor was her 'silly ex'. Following several rather uncomfortable denials, legal battles and name-calling, the two have maintained an odd balance.

While Hrithik chose to remain silent over the matter, Kangana never minces any words to talk about the fight. In an interview with India Today, Hrithik was asked about his silent stance and the actor confessed that his silences are often misconstrued in the media.

The Kaabil actor mentioned that he has a lot to say about the ongoing social media maligning but doesn't wish to make it a public exhibition. Hrithik further said he will only talk about it when there's better collective consciousness and an evolved mindset.

"Well, I have already spoken about it and I think there's a lot more I can talk about but I would not like to. I have a lot to say but I don't think I would like to say in a way where it becomes a 'social exhibition'(sic)," Hrithik told India Today.

He added that he doesn't want to mix it with the promotions of his film and will speak about only when there's an evolved mindset. He said, "This platform right now is not the correct platform to talk about this. I don't feel correct, it's not a frivolous matter, it's not something I want to mix up with the promotions of my film."

(Also read - Hrithik Roshan opens up on dispute with Kangana Ranaut, tiff with Sunaina, and Rakesh Roshan's cancer recovery)

Hrithik Roshan who returned to silver after a gap of two years is basking in the success of his recent release Super 30. Based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, the film is performing well at the box office, and has collected more than Rs 70 crore so far. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 17:36:59 IST