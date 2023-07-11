In one of his interviews with Pinkvilla that has gone viral, Hrithik Roshan has spoken about his upcoming film Fighter that also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi, and is slated to release in January 2024. He revealed, “We shot for about 12 days inside the Sukhois and with the Sukhois. It has been incredible and it’s been so inspiring just to be around the Indian Air Force. I learnt so much, the body language, the decorum, the discipline, what they are up against every single day.”

Talking about his character, he said, “It’s very interesting as Patty, in many ways, in maturity, and age-wise too, is a little younger than me or how Kabir is. Kabir is more evolved and composed. Patty is young, spontaneous and angry, angry at things that maybe I would not personally be angry at. So, Patty is an interesting space for me because I remember me being like that at some point in my life. It is very hard to reconcile with him because I have to keep my evolution aside.”

Calling the experience incredible, Hrithik revealed about shooting with real fighter jets and said that it was very “inspiring” to be “around the Indian Air Force.” Pinkvilla quoted him as saying, “We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, discipline, their courage, and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself.” Detailing his character in the film, Hrithik compared it with his War’s character Kabir and revealed that Patty is younger than Kabir.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the director of the film Siddharth Anand said, “Fighter is a film that is exceptionally challenging, it’s different, and its world is something we haven’t attempted before, so it’s exhilarating everyday on the sets.”