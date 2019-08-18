Hrithik Roshan on being named world's most handsome man: Thankful for title, but it's not really an achievement

Hrithik Roshan was recently named the Most Handsome Man in the World by a US-based agency, according to Hindustan Times. The report states that the actor even beat Chris Evans, David Beckham, Robert Pattinson and Omar Borkan Al Gala to the top spot.

When asked to comment on this, the actor said, "Well, it’s broccoli. Just kidding! I’m thankful for this title although on the face of it, it’s not really an achievement. According to me, if there’s anything one should aspire for and value the most in this world, it’s their character. A good character will always make you look more attractive."

Roshan was most recently seen in Super 30, based on the life of Patna-based educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar. The film marks Roshan's return to films after a gap of two years. Besides Roshan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Vikas Bahl, and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and the now-dissolved Phantom Films.

The film rightly appealed to the masses, even crossing the Rs.100 crore box-office milestone and was also declared tax-free in the states of Maharashta, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

Roshan will be seen next in Yash Raj's action film War with Tiger Shroff. The duo will share the screen space for the first time in the Siddharth Anand directorial. Not much is known about War, which is less than three months away from release. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, the film releases on 2 October.

The actor is also reportedly in talks for talks to headline four new projects, including a Satte Pe Satta remake, Tamil hit Veeram remake, an untitled film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and Krrish 4, which is currently in its scripting phase.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2019 12:09:09 IST