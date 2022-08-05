Hrithik Roshan is prepping really hard for his next film Fighter that also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The man is built like a tank and looks like a beast in the pictures he shared with fans recently.

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented actors in the industry. Apart from being a solid performer, he is, without a doubt, the fittest and the sexiest man ever. His fitness goals have always managed to astonish and inspire his fans. Currently, the star is preparing for his upcoming film Fighter, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The man is built like a tank and looks like a beast in the pictures he shared with fans recently.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan shared a bunch of throwback pictures where the actor could be seen preparing for his film Fighter along with his trainer. The actor looked super toned and it is hard to take our eyes off him. In the caption, he wrote “@krisgethin are you ready ? Hehe, I’m not."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is an aviation thriller that unites Anand and Roshan for the third time after Bang Bang and War. Roshan became an overnight sensation after the blockbuster success of his debut Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, after which, he was seen in films like Fiza, Misson Kashmir, Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Luck By Chance, Kites, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Krrish 3, Bang Bang, Kaabil, Super 30, and War.

This shall be the first time Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan will be working together. Kapoor has been directed by Rakesh Roshan many times in his career, right from Kala Bazaar, Kishen Kanhaiya, Khel, and Karobaar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.