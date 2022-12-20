One of the cutest couples in B-Town, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are already setting major couple goals with their photos and videos. The couple has been dating for several months now and their Europe vacation also won the hearts of their fans. With that said, as Christmas is around the corner, the couple is now headed for another vacation to some unknown destination. On Tuesday, both Hrithik and Saba were spotted at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours. Along with them, people also spotted Hrithik’s sons, Hrehaan and Hredaan Roshan. Videos of the actor along with his girlfriend and sons were shared widely on social media and it seemed like they were in a rush to catch their flight.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla



Speaking about their looks, they all kept it casual and comfy. While Hrithik was dressed in a black tee and joggers, he paired the outfit with an olive green jacket, cap, and shades. Similarly, Saba was also seen keeping it simple with a neon colour co-ord set. The actor’s sons were also dressed in black casual outfits.

During the media encounter, Hrithik also got a little chit-chatty and asked the journalists if they stayed at the airport all night. Furthermore, after being asked for photos, he said that they were getting late for their flight. The four of them were also accompanied by Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik’s cousin.

Notably, Hrithik after getting divorced from his wife Sussanne Khan, has been maintaining a friendly relationship with her and the two are co-parenting their children. Besides this, both Hrithik and Sussanne have also accepted each other’s partners and they all share a good bond. Recently, the Vikram Vedha actor also wished Sussanne’s boyfriend, Arslan Goni, on his birthday.

