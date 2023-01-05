Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan has been ruling our hearts for over two decades now and has no doubt evolved as an actor over time. Starting his career with Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai, Hrithik has left no stone unturned to experiment with his roles and has gone through a complete transformation. Despite having several health complications, the actor also set new fitness goals for his fans. However, things did not work in his favour all the time. Recently, he opened up on how he felt like ‘dying’ and was on the ‘verge of depression’ after filming for his 2019 action-thriller film, War.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War features actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The film revolves around an Indian soldier who is pitted against his own mentor. The film was a big hit and also broke several records.

Meanwhile, speaking with his fitness trainer Kris Gethin in a new interview, Hrithik spoke about his physical health, mental health, and how things went wrong when he got too obsessed with his fitness during the shooting of the film. He revealed that he felt like he “was dying” while shooting as he “tried to achieve perfection for which he was not ready yet.”

Hrithik Roshan on being mentally and physically exhausted during War

As Kris asked Hrithik about his fitness and health while filming for War, Hrithik said, “I felt like I was dying when I was doing War. I was not prepared for it and was standing against a big challenge. Though I tried to achieve perfection, I wasn’t ready for it. After the film was done, I went into adrenaline fatigue and as a result, couldn’t train and didn’t feel good for the next 2-3 months. I was almost on the verge of depression and was completely lost. It was then that I knew that I needed to make a change in my life.”

The actor also opened up on following a consistent lifestyle from his young days. “I realised that it wasn’t about the age. It has become such that even when I am playing challenging roles, I can no longer let go of the lifestyle I have. I am trying to find a lifestyle to maintain for the rest of my life,” he said.

