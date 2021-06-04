a portion of the amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of 2000 artists, while the rest will be used to procure rations kits and organise a vaccination drive.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has donated Rs 20 lakh to Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to help the daily-wage artists who have been hit financially due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

CINTAA General Secretary Amit Behl said the daily-wage qualified artists working across films, TV and web shows are presently struggling to make a livelihood, owing to COVID-19 -forced lockdown.

Behl said a portion of the amount will be transferred directly to bank accounts of 2000 artists, while the rest will be used to procure rations kits and organise a vaccination drive.

"About more than 2,000 members will be benefited as money will be transferred to their accounts. Besides, the funds will be utilised towards providing ration kits and also for the vaccine drive," he told PTI.

Behl also revealed that Roshan had made a donation of Rs 25 lakh in 2020 as well.

Besides Roshan, actor Vicky Kaushal provided Rs 2.5 lakh, while Flora Saini donated Rs 25,000. TV star Sakshi Tanwar has also offered help, he added.

The body has a total of over 10,000 members in India and globally.