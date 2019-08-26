Hrithik Roshan claims he did not chose Super 30 for its 'social message', says it was a 'great script'

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently basking in the success of his last release, Super 30, says he looks for 'entertaining scripts' while signing the projects irrespective of genre. Super 30 marked his return to the celluloid after the gap of two years and is based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The film narrates the story of how Kumar began his initiative to train 30 underprivileged students to ace entrance exams of the coveted Indian Institute Technology (IIT) institutes.

"Honestly, I did not come on board for Super 30 because of the social message. I did it because it's a great script. My father always says that if you want to give a message to the society, you make a documentary, don't make films. If you make a film, it has to be entertaining. I am not going to do a film only because it is a biopic on a great man. I am going to do a film if it's an entertaining script, that's it! Those are the kind of stories I am looking forward to," he told Indo-Asian News Service quotes News18.

Super 30, rightly appealed to the masses, even crossing the Rs.100 crore box-office milestone and was also declared tax-free in the states of Maharashta, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi. However, Roshan claims he doesn't pay any heed to the box-office numbers.

The Koi Mil Gaya actor adds for him it is important that the film connects with the masses and entertains them. Crossing the 100 crore-mark is only the cherry on top of the cake, he says.

Roshan who made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has dabbled in gamut of genres from love story to action films. With highly-acclaimed movies like Kaabil, Guzaarish, Krrish under his belt, Roshan further asserts that he believes in experimenting with his roles.

Roshan also proclaims that he has often tried to prove his versatility as an artiste and, according to him, it was "failure" which helped him scale greater heights.

Roshan will be next seen in a high-octane action film in War, which is scheduled to release on 2 October

