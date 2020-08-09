Hrithik Roshan celebrates 17 years of Koi...Mil Gaya, Preity Zinta calls the film an 'unforgettable experience'
Preity Zinta thanked her co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Rekha for making Koi...Mil Gaya an 'unforgettable experience' for her
Bollywood actor Preity Zinta got all nostalgic as her sci-fi movie Koi... Mil Gaya completed 17 years of its release on Saturday.
Zinta took to the social media handle late on Saturday, 8 August, to recall the memories attached to the film, which she says to be the "sweetest" movie she ever did.
On Instagram, the 45-year-old star shared a brief clip of the song 'Idhar Chala Main Udar Chala' -- a song from the flick sung by Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan.
The actor thanked the entire cast of the film, including director Rakesh Roshan, Farah Khan, co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Rekha for making the movie an "unforgettable experience."
Actor Hrithik Roshan, who played the lead in the movie also marked the milestone completion of the movie on Twitter on Saturday.
Roshan played the role of an intellectually-disabled boy coming in contact with an alien and making wonders in the scientific field.
Check out her post here
View this post on Instagram
Remembering Koi Mil Gaya today. The sweetest film I did. A story about friendship in a time of innocence with the warmth of Jadoo ❤️ A big Thank you 🙏 to @rakesh_roshan9 sir, Rajesh sir, @dop007 Ravi Chandran, @farahkhankunder @hrithikroshan, #Rekhaji and entire cast n crew for this unforgettable experience. I loved making this movie. It will always be Magical 😍 #Jadoo #Friendship #KoiMilGaya #17yearsofkoimilgaya #Ting
The War actor shared a montage video comprising stills, and videos from the movie that featured his character Rohit sharing some sweet, adorable moments with Jaadu, the alien friend. Check out his post here
Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again. Miss you jaadu. #KoiMilGaya pic.twitter.com/vGmE2g6Kxc — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 8, 2020
The film was released in 2003 and was followed by its sequels Krrish and Krrish 3
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kareena Kapoor Khan on nepotism in Bollywood: It’s the audience that makes or breaks us
Kareena Kapoor Khan said actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao have made a name for themselves in Bollywood despite not belonging to film families.
Akshay Kumar announces new film with Anand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan; shares first poster
Directed by Aanand L Rai, Rakshabandhan will be produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay Kumar's production house Cape Of Good Films.
'It's my film too': Angad Bedi calls backlash against Gunjan Saxena trailer unfair amid ongoing nepotism debate
Angad Bedi has defended the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, after its trailer received online backlash because of Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar’s involvement.