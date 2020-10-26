Hrithik Roshan buys two apartments reportedly worth Rs 97.50 cr in Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan has two bought sea-facing apartments in Mumbai, in a reported Rs 97.50 crore deal, with the intention of integrating them into one.
Hrithik Roshan has reportedly bought two apartments worth nearly Rs 100 crore, spread over three floors on Mumbai's Juhu-Versova Link Road. The actor plans to integrate the two apartments for a ‘mansion-in-the-air’, where one is a duplex penthouse and the other is a single-storey home.
The deal was reportedly closed on Tuesday at Rs 97.50 crore. The family will receive their own private elevator and have access to ten parking slots in the building premises.
According to Mumbai Mirror, the apartments are spread over an area of 38,000 sq. ft., with 6,500 sq ft open-to-the-sky terrace and offer an uninterrupted view of the Arabian sea. Roshan has reportedly paid Rs 67.50 crore for the duplex spread over 27,534.85 sq ft on the 15th and 16th floors and has acquired the other flat covering 11,165 sq ft on the 14th floor for Rs 30 crore. Besides this, the actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore for the registration of the apartments, the report added.
The Roshan family also rented an apartment at Juhu's Prime Beach building at Rs 8.25 lakh per month in June, writes Moneycontrol.
He frequently shares pictures on social media that offer a sneak peek into his sea-facing house.
View this post on Instagram
. Couldn’t ask for a better view. . Or a more suited book . . #Coexist #doglovers
View this post on Instagram
. Focus. Stay objective . Follow all the rules. . Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok. . Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. . Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. . Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. . I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. . Let’s win this. . #washyourhands #stayhome #indiafightscorona #contribute #weareinthistogether #stayclean #socialdistancing #covi̇d19 A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on
Meanwhile, on the work front, Roshan was last seen in back-to-back hits with Yash Raj Films' action film War and Vikas Bahl's biopic drama Super 30.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Badhaai Do to go on floors in January 2021
Badhaai Do marks Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao's first collaboration.
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel for 'spreading communal hatred'
The complaint stated that Kangana Ranaut was "creating divisions between communities and spreading communal hatred”
Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz roped in for social comedy Unfair & Lovely; film slated for 2021 release
Unfair & Lovely, helmed by debutant director Balwinder Singh Janjua and backed by Sony Pictures Films India, will address the issue of colourism in the country.