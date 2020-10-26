Hrithik Roshan buys two apartments reportedly worth Rs 97.50 cr in Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan has two bought sea-facing apartments in Mumbai, in a reported Rs 97.50 crore deal, with the intention of integrating them into one.

Hrithik Roshan has reportedly bought two apartments worth nearly Rs 100 crore, spread over three floors on Mumbai's Juhu-Versova Link Road. The actor plans to integrate the two apartments for a ‘mansion-in-the-air’, where one is a duplex penthouse and the other is a single-storey home.

The deal was reportedly closed on Tuesday at Rs 97.50 crore. The family will receive their own private elevator and have access to ten parking slots in the building premises.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the apartments are spread over an area of 38,000 sq. ft., with 6,500 sq ft open-to-the-sky terrace and offer an uninterrupted view of the Arabian sea. Roshan has reportedly paid Rs 67.50 crore for the duplex spread over 27,534.85 sq ft on the 15th and 16th floors and has acquired the other flat covering 11,165 sq ft on the 14th floor for Rs 30 crore. Besides this, the actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore for the registration of the apartments, the report added.

The Roshan family also rented an apartment at Juhu's Prime Beach building at Rs 8.25 lakh per month in June, writes Moneycontrol.

He frequently shares pictures on social media that offer a sneak peek into his sea-facing house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Roshan was last seen in back-to-back hits with Yash Raj Films' action film War and Vikas Bahl's biopic drama Super 30.