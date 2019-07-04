Hrithik Roshan booked in cheating case filed against fitness chain Cult.Fit in Hyderabad

Hrithik Roshan, who is the brand ambassador of Cult.Fit, has been named in a case filed against the fitness chain and three others by a customer. The complainant said that the fitness centre had enrolled more people than they could accommodate and failed to allot slots as mentioned at the time of registration, reports Indo-Asian News Service (IANS).

The complainant claims that he was barred to use the app to book slots after he protested. The case was booked by KPHB Colony police station that comes under the Cyberabad police on 3 July (Wednesday) on the charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Inspector K Laxmi Narayana said that the complainant named Shashikanth had registered himself for sessions at the fitness centre and paid a fee of Rs 17,490 in December 2018. He filed the complaint after the company failed to keep its promise of daily classes.

Shashikanth subscribed to a weight loss package at a discounted rate that the fitness chain had advertised at the time of its centre's launch. The police officer told IANS that they are investigating the case.

Roshan will be seen next in Super 30, based on the life of the Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate. The first look of Super 30 was launched a day after director Vikas Bahl was cleared of all sexual harassment charges by an internal complaints committee. His name has been included in the credits in the trailer.

Super 30 underwent a spate of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao whodunit Judgementall Hai Kya at the box office. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu. It is slated to hit theatres on 12 July.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 17:24:32 IST