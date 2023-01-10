Bollywood heartthrob and lovingly called the ‘Greek God’, thanks to his dreamy looks and those sharp features, actor Hrithik Roshan turned a year older on Tuesday, 10 January. Last seen in Vikram Vedha, Hrithik is ringing in his 49th birthday and fans are already excited. Wishes have already started pouring for the superstar. Starting his career in the year 2000 with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, there’s no looking back for the actor as he continues to rule millions of hearts across the country and also abroad. Besides his powerful acting skills, Hrithik has also aced the skill of dancing and we can bet there’s no one like him.

From pulling some trickiest steps to grooving to hit songs like a professional, Hrithik’s dance moves are unbeatable. Throughout his career which spans over two decades now, the actor has shown off his dance skills in several songs. Except for a few, most of Hrithik’s films definitely include hit dance numbers with him grooving on them.

Today, on his birthday, let’s take a look at the five best dance numbers of Hrithik Roshan that made us go wow!

Hrithik Roshan: Best dance numbers

Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho naa… Pyaar Hai (2000)

There is no doubt to it that Hrithik Roshan made an impression with his debut film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Featured opposite Ameesha Patel, Hrithik was seen in a double role and we can say he did it with perfection. Besides his acting, the actor also surprised the audience with his outstanding dancing skills in the popular song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena‘. Set inside a club, Hrithik aced the dance number, especially with that ‘signature step’.

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon from Lakshya (2004)

In another film from his early days, Hrithik again impressed the audience by portraying the role of Karan Shergill, a lazy and careless guy who later finds direction in life after joining the army. While the film was all serious, the song ‘Main Aisa Kyun Hoon‘ emerged as a star. Hrithik pulled off some really unconventional dance steps in the song.

Dhoom Again from Dhoom 2 (2006)

One of the best numbers that the actor has given so far, Dhoom Again is full of energy and featured two best-looking actors in the industry – Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Not just the film, the song also became a rage among people, especially the dance steps.

Bang Bang from Bang Bang! (2014)

While Hrithik impressed us all with this action film, the title song of the film Bang Bang also became a big hit. Featured opposite Katrina Kaif, the song was one of the highlights of the film and indeed is called one of his best dance numbers.

Jai Jai Shivshankar from War (2019)

Who can forget the epic dance-off between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the song Jai Jai Shivshankar? Set in the background of the Holi festival, the song got trending right after it was released as people couldn’t stop admiring their dance moves.

