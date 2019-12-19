You are here:

Hrithik Roshan becomes target of multiple memes on Twitter after equivocal tweet on CAA protests

FP Staff

Dec 19, 2019 13:00:22 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan seems to have expressed concern over the student protests in several areas of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Wednesday. Parent of two kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, has said he was saddened and concerned by the unrest across educational institutions as a parent and citizen of the country.

However, his stance on the matter is met with mixed reactions from netizens. Twitterati is confused about Hrithik's extremely equivocal statement, which seemed to have deterred from making any statements against the state or the CAA.

While some users have resorted to making memes, a few took to replicating his dialogues from films Super 30 and Krrish in this context. Hrithik had also concluded his tweet by calling India as "world's youngest democracy." However, he was soon corrected by a Twitter user who immediately pointed it out Tunisia is the world's youngest democracy, not India.

Check out all the reactions to Hrithik's tweet

 

 

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 13:00:22 IST

