Having booked a great advance booking and phenomenal ticket sales across the nation, the rage of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan- starrer Vikram Vedha is constantly touching new skies. While the film has shown a spectacular craze among the audience for its amazing story and a power-packed performance by the star cast, finally the box office numbers are here and which are just amazing.

After a long wait, Vikram Vedha has finally been released in the theaters and has truly taken over the box office with its extraordinary collections. Looking at the growth of the film it has collected 65 Cr. worldwide on its first-week end which is constantly rising with every coming every day.

Moreover, the film has been registering constant growth from its first day all across the nation, which was just exponential on the second day with approx. 200% growth in multiple cities from Jodhpur, Indore, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Having seen such a phenomenal growth of the film, it would be exciting to see how the film will set more examples of its success in the coming week.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

