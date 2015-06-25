Ashutosh Gowariker is impressed with Hrithik Roshan's stunts in his forthcoming directorial Mohenjo Daro

Mumbai: Ashutosh Gowariker is impressed with Hrithik Roshan's stunts in his forthcoming directorial Mohenjo Daro, saying that the actor is "pushing all limits" to perform them.

"For Hrithik, Mohenjo Daro has been extremely challenging in the wake of his shoulder injury. We have tried to be careful not to aggravate his injury. And he is pushing all limits to perform the gruelling stunts," the director said at an event here.

Although the film has been termed as a love story, Gowariker states that action and adventure are synonymous to the plot of the film.

About the current status of the film, he said: "The shooting has been going good till now and we'll complete the shooting in September."

Mohenjo Daro is an epic love story set in the Indus Valley civilization. It is being extensively shot in Bhuj and will see Hrithik romancing debutant Pooja Hegde.

IANS