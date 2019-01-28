How's The Josh? After Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman and Manohar Parrikar slide in the line from Uri

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman watched the Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike on 27 January with army veterans in a Bengaluru theatre. In a video shared by her, she can be seen encouraging the audience in the theatre, while saying the film's popular catchphrase, "How's the josh? (enthusiasm)"

She also praised the cast for their performance and said she was felt "recharged" by the energy in the theatre.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar made his first public appearance since he was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in 2018. Wearing a defence cap and medical appendage attached, Parrikar, 63, charged up the audience at the inauguration of the Atal Setu bridge over the Mandovi river when he asked them "How is the josh?" "How's the josh? How is the josh? How's the josh? I will transfer my josh to you and sit here and speak a few words," said Parrikar, 63, in his first ever public speech in the last one year.

#WATCH: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar asks, "How's the Josh", at the inauguration function of the new Mandovi bridge "Atal Setu" in Panaji. pic.twitter.com/53KL0qEcaI — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

