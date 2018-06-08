How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World trailer shows budding romance between Toothless and Night Fury

The trailer of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World has been released by DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures. The third installment marks the conclusion of the dragon franchise which is based on the books written by Cressida Cowell.

The trailer of the film brings back Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) who is now the chief of his village and Toothless, his pet dragon. The highlight of this Dean DeBlois directorial seems to be a budding romance between Toothless and a never-seen-before, fire-spitting female dragon, Night Fury whose special powers include looking radiant and disappearing into thin air whenever she wants.

However, everything is not as peaceful as it seems, as the villain (voiced by Amadeus star F Murray Abraham), who is an obsessive, dragon-hunting manic, appears only to disrupt the life of Hiccup by destroying everything that he holds close. The trailer leaves little space for a mind-blowing ending, revealing pretty much the whole plot in the 3 minute-long trailer. However, Toothless, who is in now in love, could turn things around for the final installment and make sure it ends on a memorable note.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World releases on 1 March, 2019.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 13:19 PM