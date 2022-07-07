From Vicky Kaushal to Pratik Gandhi; here is the list of entertainment’s biggest casting finds

Gone are the days where the entertainment industry needed God-fathers giving them big launch pads, young breakthrough talents are now being discovered from all over the country, with casting directors like Mukesh Chhabra playing a key role in discovering and nurturing these game-changing actors.

Here’s taking a look at 6 top path-breaking actors the celebrated casting director launched:

Sushant Singh Rajput

The ultimate discovery of talent, Sushant Singh Rajput was a versatile actor waiting for that big break! Mukesh Chhabra saw the immense potential in this industry outsider who later went on to star in films like Kai Po Che, PK, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore & in Mukesh Chabra’s very own directorial debut Dil Bechara.

Vicky Kaushal

With Massan, a star was born as Vicky Kaushal came out of nowhere and took the film industry by storm. The National award-winning actor then went on to star in some impactful films like Uri, Masaan, Manmarziyaan, Raazi, Sanju and Sardar Udham all of which were critically acclaimed.

Pratik Gandhi

The Scam 1992 sensation was discovered by Mukesh who thought no one could play the role better than him! He fast went on to become one of the most talked about discoveries both on home turf and overseas with the author backed role that Chhabra cast him in.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

The girl in Dangal was a revelation and found a dream launch pad with Dangal. Taking into account the auditions and fitness requirements the roles demanded, Chhabra finally zeroed in on this promising talents.

Kubbra Sait

Sacred Games’ Kukoo was a game changing role for Kubbra Sait and one that distinctly stood out and changed the course of her career, a genius casting by Mukesh Chhabra.

Mrunal Thakur

Mukesh cast Mrunal as a Kathak dancer in Super 30 a role very few would envision her in but one that won her encouraging reviews.

