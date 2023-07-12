How Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Shekhar Kapur's divorce affected their daughter

Actor –singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently spoke about her former husband and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in an interview. Suchitra and Shekhar parted ways in 2007 after staying together for 12 years. She even blamed Preity Zinta for their relationship breaking. But Suchitra never tried to keep her daughter away from her father and they continue to co-parent even after partying ways.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress revealed that Shekhar is a ‘very good’ and ‘committed’ father. She shared that Kaveri is close to the ace director. But she even agreed that Kaveri was deeply affected after they parted ways. Suchitra said, “We are still parenting our child together. We are parents to a daughter and that relationship will always be there. I even tell him that he is a very good and committed father. My daughter is closer to him than she is to me.”

Speaking about the separation, the actress added, “She (Kaveri) is definitely very affected by what happened between me and Shekhar.” When she was asked if Kaveri suffered from childhood trauma, Suchitra instantly agreed. She further elaborated and explained how Kaveri was affected back then. She said, “Every parent does the best they can. Every child has trauma, especially children in broken homes of public figures. Imagine that child being told by others, ‘Maine ye suna, maine ye padhaa, kya aisa hai (I read this. I heard that. Is that true?)’ and children aren’t equipped to deal with this. They are very sensitive. They are trying to balance their affection between their parents, so it’s a very tricky situation for them.”

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa‘ actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi spoke about her tumultuous marriage with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and also how Preity Zinta doesn’t exist for her anymore, someone who was accused of having a relationship with Kapur.

First talking about her marriage, the actor revealed, “I feel that my marriage to Shekhar Kapur was karma that I had to fulfil. Because when I met him I got obsessed. When I was a 10-12-year-old kid, I used to think that I will either marry Imran Khan (former cricketer and former PM of Pakistan ) or Shekhar Kapur. I went to meet him when he was casting for a film called, Champion. However, the film didn’t see the light of day. Then I kept meeting him and one thing lead to another.”

She added, “My parents were against this marriage as Shekhar was my mother’s age at that time and he was divorced and from the film industry. My mother sat at my feet and begged me not to go forward with this marriage. They asked me to have an affair and get it out of my head. But I was sure that this is what I want and it is something that I brought on myself.”