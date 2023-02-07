Rightly donning the crown of ‘King of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh Khan has truly created history with the extraordinary success of his recently released action thriller, Pathaan. The superstar has very well defined his superstardom that made the film a super success that has never been witnessed in Indian cinema. Be it creating rage among the audience with his charismatic aura to creating new records a the box office, Shah Rukh Khan has proved that only it’s only he who can pull such a huge crowd in the theaters and turn them into a stadium.

As king khan is back after a long break of 4 years, the power of his stardom is well witnessed with the outstanding success of Pathaan. Having seen Shah Rukh Khan’s magic on the screen with Pathaan’s success, it is apt to say that, he profoundly justified his dialogue from ‘Raees’ that says,

“”Din raat logo ke hote honge, sheron ka zamana hota hai.” Our Sher Khan, @iamsrk roars at the Box-office with #Pathaan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

Undoubtedly, Shah Rukh Khan is the only superstar who has a crazy fan following all over the globe. The success of Pathaan is truly exemplary that has brought back the houseful boards to the theaters. The way film is constantly conquering the box office, it has now broken the record of Dangal and become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The film was released in the theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 25th January 2023. Pathaan broke several records as its the first Hindi film to collect a gross of 100 Cr. on the first day globally. Currently, the film has a worldwide gross collection of 829.12 Cr. and is still counting. Moreover, as the fever of the film is still on the surge and the audience is still running to theaters, it is evident that Shah Rukh Khan is truly an unbeatable star of Bollywood.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.