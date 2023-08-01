How Shah Rukh Khan has created history with Jawan's first song 'Zinda Banda' | ExplaIned
All three language videos of a single film dominated top 3 positions on YouTube globally making it truly a pan-India phenomenon
The first song of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Zinda Banda, seems to have created history. Within just 24 hours of its release, the song has stormed the digital world, amassing a ground-breaking 46 million views on YouTube, making it the biggest song on the platform in 2023! The figure excludes views garnered from social media and audio streaming platforms. All three language videos of a single film dominated top 3 positions on YouTube globally making it truly a pan-India phenomenon.
View this post on Instagram
Related Articles
What it indicates
The celebratory song has been widely viewed and appreciated across all platforms and languages. What sets this accomplishment apart is that for the first time ever, a three-language video of a single film has dominated the top three positions on YouTube’s global charts within a 24-hour timeframe, a feat unprecedented in recent times. This extraordinary achievement underlines the unparalleled popularity and universal appeal of JAWAN’s music, transcending linguistic barriers and captivating audiences worldwide.
The swag of SRK returns
The music video for ‘Zinda Banda,’ ‘Vandha Edam,’ and ‘Dhumme Dhulipelaa’ is an epitome of brilliance, featuring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan gracefully dancing alongside thousands of girls and his female co-stars from the film. With its vibrant and catchy tune, the song carries the signature style of the acclaimed music composer, Anirudh. What adds to the uniqueness of this release is Shah Rukh Khan’s remarkable feat of lip-syncing the song in all three languages, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans across the regions.
‘Jawan‘ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
also read
"I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN," says Kriti Sanon as she announces her new beauty brand on her birthday
She captioned the post- "Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN."
If you take a shot every time Barbie says patriarchy, you'll pass out: Elon Musk takes a dig at the film 'Barbie'
The film was anticipated for a long time, mostly due to the clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the box-office on July 21. It has turned out to be a success at the ticket windows
How the Hollywood strike has kept the Venice Film Festival 2023 unfazed | Explained
Right from the dates to the line-up to the panel of judges, almost everything is curated and aligned so far. It's now for the globe to see how the festival unravels amid the crisis