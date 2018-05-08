How Russell Crowe and koalas made Last Week Tonight host John Oliver 'quit' his show

Relax, John Oliver and Last Week Tonight fans. He's not really quitting the show.

It was all a joke. The host of HBO's Last Week Tonight said on Sunday that he'd achieved all he'd wanted for the show by having an Australian animal hospital's special ward to treat a chlamydia outbreak among koalas named for him.

"Goodbye, forever, everyone," he said as stagehands broke up the set around him. "I regret nothing. I regret nothing. My work here is done."

Oliver can thank actor Russell Crowe for the honour. Last Week Tonight recently purchased some of Crowe's movie memorabilia — including an athletic supporter that was donated to a video store in Anchorage, Alaska, and is now on display.

I’ve had a eureka moment on how to use @iamjohnoliver from @LastWeekTonight auction money . His random act of kindness is going to be honoured in such a cool way .

Yes, no surprise, it will involve wildlife . @rickygervais @jimjefferies @jimmycarr @edsheeran @edwina_b — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 18, 2018

We’ve achieved a koala chlamydia ward, so there’s nothing left for us to accomplish. pic.twitter.com/wll7kQwaF0 — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) May 7, 2018

Oliver's joke inspired a wave of social media posts among fans wondering if he was serious. No. It's a comedy show, after all. HBO said on Monday that he's scheduled to be back on the air next Sunday.

Did John Oliver really just quit Last week tonight? — amgfield (@AMGfields) May 7, 2018

Part of me knows John Oliver is joking. But at the same time a need verification that this is not the last episode of #LastWeekTonight pic.twitter.com/uDYPGou6rc — Sarcasm & Whiskey (@ExtrovertedSide) May 7, 2018

I agree! Tell us this was a cruel joke or I'm cancelling my @HBO subscription! #JohnOliver is the only reason I keep my subscription. They never show any good movies anymore, so the only reason I keep it is for #LastWeekTonight! — Susan (@mooncove) May 7, 2018

I had to look for this because I was worried John Oliver wasn't joking tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/tMr0PDNnEj — Heather (@realHeatherD) May 7, 2018

Crowe promised he'd make good use of the money earned from Oliver's show and, hearing of the koalas' health problems, donated it to an effort headed by the family of the late Steve Irwin, known as the Crocodile Hunter, to help the animals. The Irwins suggested putting up the plaque.

"Well played, Russell Crowe," Oliver said. "Well played, indeed."

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 18:54 PM