Back in 2010, when Ranveer Singh graced the couch of Koffee With Karan with colleague Anushka Sharma, the host Karan Johar said a movie star was born after he saw what Maneesh Sharma had made, and the way Singh had performed in their debuts Band Baaja Baaraat. 13 years later, Johar directs Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The actor has dabbled with all possible genres. Traversing from one world to another feels like a walk in the park for someone now being called a shape shifting chameleon. Before we see him as Rocky, here are some of his films and characters that display his blazing versatility.

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

It’s a remarkable debut for a 25-year old. He plays Bittu, a Delhi boy who wears his heart on his sleeves. A slacker with no aim and ambition suddenly enters the world of wedding planning and falls in love with the woman he works with. The catch is, he falls in love much after she falls in love with him. The crackling chemistry and the essence of the small town milieu stood out in this 2010 gem of a film. The spark and spunk that Singh displayed as Bittu only showed how a spontaneous and scintillating star arrived on the marquee.

Lootera (2013)

Vikramaditya Motwane’s second film Lootera, as the name suggests, spotlights the principal performer’s identity. He created an exquisite drama about two souls who are attracted to each other in the quaint town of Manikpur, West Bengal of 1953. Ranveer Singh played Varun and Sonakshi Sinha played Pakhi, separated by contrasting personalities and united by deep silences. Motwane created tender moments between its leads using minimalism and music, the actors hardly uttered but communicated a volume of emotions through their eyes. Every moment of heartbreak and humor was channelized through restraint.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela (2013)

Carry cotton plugs, said Singh in an interview back when the film was about to release. And why not? This is as explosive as it gets; it’s badass, boisterous, unapologetic, and rightfully deafening. Singh gets a solid introductory shot with the infectious and contagious Tattad Tattad number, he dances as if Ram was playing Singh and not the other way round. This was the most fun he has had on celluloid, and perhaps off it.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

A warrior that never lost a battle lost the battle of love. This is the driving force of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. Singh gnaws and guffaws with timing and tenacity, and commands the camera with his aura and resilience. A yet another spectacular showreel of a great actor-director combination.

Padmaavat (2018)

SLB and Singh score a hat trick here. This time, he was evil and devilish, and made every moment his own. He played Alauddin Khalji, and attacked his hideous character how an eagle would attack its prey. The snarls and smirks are unforgettable, and so is the remorselessness of this monster. No matter what the era is, Singh always manages to hog the spotlight.

Simmba (2018)

Singh once said he was born to be a Rohit Shetty hero. This statement came true when he came on board as the leading man of this retelling of the Telugu hit, ‘Temper‘. Here, Singh plays Inspector Sangram Bhalerao but it’s hard to distinguish between these personalities that have so much in common. They don’t speak, they roar, they don’t smile, they guffaw. Singh arrives in pure Shetty style. Even if the sets of this action-drama are a far cry from the excessively vibrant homes in the ‘Golmaal‘ films, it’s possible you’ll spot more colours here than on Paint Brush. Right in his intro, you see red and yellow scarves flying in the air as he yells ‘Police’. The entire stretch of this sequence has Simmba eliminate one man after another in his (Read Ranveer Singh) vintage style. The man is enjoying himself, and so are the audiences.

Gully Boy (2019)

He’s a man from the streets, and his heart beats for music. He may be in love but also has shades of grey, he’s a human after all. His inner conflicts and demons are all stripped naked once he sings and let the lyrical melody do the talking. He raps, but the words aren’t shallow, they hit hard and drop many truth bombs about pain and privilege. He sings Apna Time Aayega right at the end, when he already has become a star he always wanted to be.

Nobody is infallible and Singh is no exception. With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, his time could be back. All eyes on July 28 now!

