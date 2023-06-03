Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara‘ that came out last year was a commercial and critical success and praised for its storytelling and narrative. While the film emerged as a global box office phenomenon, Rishab who donned the hat of a director, writer, and actor for the film, gave solid proof of his keen and in-depth eye as a storyteller. Bringing a story from the heartlands of India, Rishab proved the power of good content that can transcend above all and is always loved by the audience.

While the film was having its successful run at the box office, the demand for it raised due to which additional 50 screens were added in Karnataka even after the film was released on OTT. The film was also released in the TULU version in Australia setting its global footprint. Looking at its box office success, the film emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and was also 2022’s third highest-grossing film in India.

Rishab Shetty’s exclusive interview with Firstpost

While talking about the concept of the film, Shetty said, “When I came up with the concept, I always thought that the conflict between humans and nature is a universal conflict. I always think and say that ‘more regional is more universal’. So, this folklore, which narrates the story of agricultural land, shows the universal conflict between two lead characters, Shiva (representative of nature) and Murali (reflection of humans) and added the layers with Bhoota Kola and Devaragni, which is the bridge between human and nature. This belief or ritual is not only in Karnataka but in all corners of the country but with different procedures and sentiments but the core is the same.”

