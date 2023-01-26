How ‘Rang De Basanti’ that completes 17 years today was a game changer of its time
We fondly remember Rang De Basanti today on its 17th anniversary that led to corruption becoming a subject of fierce debate in India after the major success of this film among youngsters
Very rarely does a piece of cinema stir deep inspiration and make a social impact that calls for action, the Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti did just that. Arguably one of the most important films of Indian cinema, the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial that completes 17 years today was truly ahead of its time and its patriotism-evoking sentiment left audiences across the country moved and teary eyed.
Importantly, the film went on to become one of the most impactful Bollywood movies of all time encouraging social change and inspiring movements from candle marches, to the intense investigation of the Jessica Lal murder case. Upon its release the film had a profound effect on everyone in the country, not just moviegoers and led to collective consciousness of an entire nation.
‘Rang De Basanti’ drove the message home without being preachy and was celebrated for portraying the transformation of youngsters into heroes, making it seem almost poetic. The film was praised for its performances, much like every Aamir Khan film that always delivers fine and solid portrayals.
Looked upon as an entertaining mix of romance, history and social commentary, we fondly remember Rang De Basanti today on its 17th anniversary that led to corruption becoming a subject of fierce debate in India after the major success of this film among youngsters.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karan Johar congratulates Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada team for the trailer, called it 'ENTERTAINMENT KA ZABARDAST TADKA'
Kartik has left everyone impressed with his power-packed action avatar while his cool looks and dialogue delivery and swag have made his fans fall for the young superstar
Paan Singh Tomar screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan dies at 61
The 61-year-old screenwriter, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, passed away at a hospital on Thursday night
Richa Chadha’s next is a film based on the true stories of the second wave of covid that impacted India in 2021
The film is directed by Abhishek Acharya