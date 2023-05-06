A lot has been written and spoken about the split and differences between the Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William. One reason that came out in the open was Harry’s wife Meghan Markle. She was accused of ill-treating her staff at the palace and pushing them away, leaving them humiliated. Markle, however, denied any of these allegations and accusations. But there seems to be a lot more than what meets the eye.

“A calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” this was the defense she took with the help of her spokesperson but Royal historian Robert Lacey had another story to tell.

“William split with Harry because he did not feel Meghan was treating her staff well. Nothing to do with race … she was accused of mistreating her staff, that’s not the way royal people are supposed to behave. I have spoken to people who saw these members of staff weeping, crying … who felt they had been belittled by Meghan. Now Meghan denies this, but that’s the issue,” said Lacey. “Harry leapt to defend his wife. William leapt to defend the monarchy and the institution,” he added.

Harry and William’s feud

Royal journalist Omid Scobie, who is close to Harry and Meghan, did confirm about the relationship getting strained. During an appearance on ‘This Morning’, he revealed, “There has been minimal contact since the queen’s funeral.” This could be the only opportunity for the two Royal brothers to bury the hatchet as the King wears the crown. Also, it’s unlikely that Harry may have any role to play at the ceremony after he stepped down from his Royal duties in 2020. Scobie revealed, “Unfortunately, there is nothing carved out in the ceremony for him.”

