How Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi robe could be an embrassing plot hole in the fabric of Star Wars universe

If you've watched the Star Wars films enough times, you're bound to notice some glaring plot holes that bamboozle even its most diehard fans.

Ever since the disastrous prequel trilogy came out starting with The Phantom Menace in 1999, finding plot holes has almost become a fun exercise for fans of the original trilogy.

It's no secret George Lucas took some questionable decisions when it came to the storyline and character motivations of the prequels. They have caused plenty of inconsistencies in the universe of a much beloved saga.

On Wednesday, two Star Wars fanatics started a spirited discussion on Twitter about Obi-Wan Kenobi's supposed disguise in Tatooine.

Dennis DiClaudio pointed out how the Jedi Master's outfit made perfect sense in 1980's Star Wars (Episode IV: A New Hope) because he was hiding out in the desert. But Lucas's decision to make his robe the uniform for all Jedi in the prequel trilogy is illogical because the Empire would have easily recognised his clothing and hunted him down.

Here's a good point along the same lines. https://t.co/lca23d8wSr — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) June 5, 2018

Kevin Tong had a different take on the matter, remarking that "the apparent visual blandness of the Jedi fashion choices serve the film, both in terms of story and visuals."

Star Wars presents a realistic lived in world. The clothing choice of the Jedi was carefully considered and is not a creative void. Films are a form of art. With all the best art, every part of it is carefully considered and there for a reason. 12/12https://t.co/A8hBbTd2Nm — Kevin Tong (@tragicsunshine) June 6, 2018

The issues in the Star Wars universe are compounded by the fact the films were released out of chronological order. This has inevitably led to plenty of narrative confusion over the years.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 12:19 PM