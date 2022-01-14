'The cast is plenty likable, but the punchlines they’re given are lame, with lots of tired Tinder jokes, and the laugh track is loud and distracting.'

The early reviews of How I Met Your Father are in, and critics have given a mixed response to it. This series showcases Sophie and her group of friends trying to figure out the nuances of adulthood, how to fall in love in the time of dating apps, what they actually want out of life, and the limitless options they have in front of them.

The series shows Hilary Duff as Sophie, Kim Cattrall as future Sophie, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Chris Lowell as Jesse, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen and Suraj Sharma as Sid. While, Daniel Augustin as Ian Josh Peck as Drew Ashley Reyes as Hannah are in as supporting actors.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series is inspired by the popular show How I Met Your Mother which once ruled the small screen. The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father will premiere on streaming platform Hulu from 18 January and new episodes will be aired every Tuesday.

Below are some of the early reviews:

Variety: “As is, How I Met Your Father is just a bizarre exercise in recycling nostalgia for modern times without finding a way to be modern at all.”

Collider: “How I Met Your Father is actually a sequel series, although it’s unclear at this point how important the previous show will be to this one. This is exploring new relationship dynamics rather than just copying what worked. While there’s still the lovelorn lead, and a potential romantic interest that isn’t necessarily sold on love just yet, this new series is more diverse and more open-ended in their possible love stories.”

Entertainment Weekly: "Father just feels more like a Friends rip-off, one of those Single Guy-ish wannabes where everyone is identically sweet-sarcastic-sexy-nice"

IGN: "More amusing than funny, the two-part How I Met Your Father premiere presents a bog-standard multi-camera sitcom that neither treads interesting stylistic ground the way its predecessor did, nor presents characters or relationships that are nearly as engaging. It does, however, feature a long-term narrative hook that could prove to be its saving grace."

TVLine: "The cast is plenty likable, but the punchlines they’re given are lame, with lots of tired Tinder jokes, and the laugh track is loud and distracting."

How I Met Your Father will premiere in India on Disney+ Hotstar on 19 January, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday.