Wrestling is a sport that bruises the body, but to be questioned repeatedly for your identity can harm the soul. Will homosexual wrestler Saúl Armendáriz’s biographical drama Cassandro walk the rope and show us a blend of both? The work on the film began in 2020 with the leading man Gael García Bernal and director and writer Roger Ross Williams. It opens in cinemas on September 15.

About the wrestler

Saúl Armendáriz hails from El Paso, Texas, the same place where the late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero hails from. He officially began his professional wrestling career in 1988, working under a mask as Mister Romano. He also had a connection with WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio.

About the biopic

The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2023.

About this year’s festival

The Sundance Film Festival met the moment by going virtual for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. But there was a palpable sense of relief from the festival’s leadership team at being in-person again.

Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente, director of programming Kim Yutani, senior programmer John Nein and incoming Sundance Film Festival director Eugene Hernandez gathered in Park City, Utah, to discuss what’s to come. Just outside, on a snowy Main Street, finishing touches were being put on storefronts and restaurants that sponsors have taken over for the week.

