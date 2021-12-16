How did Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Shanaya Kapoor and others get COVID? Here’s all you need to know
Several Bollywood celebrities tested COVID-19 positive in the past few days. After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested COVID positive, actor Sohail Khan's wife designer Seema Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor also tested positive. Shanaya Kapoor, who had tested negative four days ago, is now COVID positive.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar who has tested negative rubbished reports that his house gathering was a super-spreader. In a social media post, Karan Johar clarified it was an intimate gathering and his house was not a Covid hotspot.
Here are 10 things to know:
- On Monday, Kareena, Amrita, Maheep, and Seema tested positive. As per reports, they had attended a party of Karan Johar.
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed Kareena Kapoor's house. They also mentioned that the actor did not cooperate with them and did not give proper information about how many people came in her contact.
- The building premises of Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have been sanitized and RT-PCR tests were also conducted for the rest of the residents of those buildings.
- "Kareena has two kids at home. It does not suit well to act carefree when the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended. We have contacted the Grand Hyatt Hotel where a party was held and Kareena attended it. We are tracing others who were present there. I can understand if some teenagers were present at such a party. It is their age and they like to enjoy it, but people should take utmost precautions. Those who are in the limelight, why don't they fear COVID-19 ?" the mayor had said.
- The reports suggested that at least 145 close contacts of the four Bollywood personalities have been tested and the results of 37 are awaited. Rest 108 people have tested negative.
- After the results of the 108 came, the buildings of the four personalities have been unsealed. Restrictions are only on the floors where they are staying.
- Actors Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora were also reported to be present at Karan Johar's party. They have tested negative.
- Karan Johar and all his family members have tested negative. Kareena Kapoor's maid, however, has tested positive.
- The civic officials are now reaching out to designer Manish Malhotra who was also present at the party.
- Reports said the gathering was a dinner at Karan Johar's resident to celebrate 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
With PTI inputs
