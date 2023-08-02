Before the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, people on social media were making comparisons between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and the soundtrack turned out to be little underwhelming. In an interview with Film Companion, director Karan Johar opened up on these comparisons and said, “How can you live up to that? You can’t, right? But I still wanted to satisfy my urge to go to Kashmir and shoot a love song. Hoga comparison, of course hoga. Maine hi woh gaane banaye hain, main phirse kar raha hoon.”

On the music

Let me tell you, this music will all start picking up now, because you’ll have context. And the melodies are beautiful. I still believe Pritam is a genius, Amitabh Bhattacharya is a genius. You’ll find yourself liking all of the songs once the album is dropped. Initially, there’s too much pressure. You’re waiting for your first song to top the charts, and not every song can these days. It’s a really tough, crowded market. I’m very proud of the music of the film, and I never bought into the criticism because I believe the music is strong… Those songs will have a life of their own now, they will have a long shelf-life. They just needed the film.

On Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene

Two great veterans just performing with absolute aplomb, no questions asked. I needed it to be a pack. One of my all-time favourites is Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and it had to be their song because that’s what she says in the dialogue about Mall Road walks, their re-run, their favourite song. And that became the thematic kind of connection of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) as well.