The lead cast of Housefull 4 is all set to begin the promotions of their film, which will hit the screens on 25 October during the Diwali weekend. The team will make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show as well, to promote their film. Interestingly, the team reportedly filmed the episode at 6:30 am, per Akshay Kumar's request. The Kapil Sharma Show cast and crew usually begin work in the noon, according to a News18 report.

Mirror reports Akshay Kumar was scheduled to reach the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show by 6 am, and begin shooting for two episodes by 6:30 am. The first episode will feature all the male stars of the films — Akshay, Reteish Deshmukh, Chunkey Panday, and Bobby Deol, whereas the second episode will see Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde. The team hoped to wrap up the shooting by 11 am.

The report adds some of the gags in the show would include Kiku Sharda's bit, where he will be seen dressed as a bald character, and Krushna Abhishek will be seen playing a lady who owns a beauty parlour.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 will clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh, and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

