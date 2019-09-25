Housefull 4 first look: Akshay Kumar introduces his characters Rajkumar Bala, Harry; trailer to release on 27 September

Akshay Kumar has unveiled his first look from the upcoming flick, Housefull 4, announcing the trailer will be released on 27 September.

The posters reiterated Akshay will portray the dual roles of Rajkumar Bala and Harry in the film. The first poster dates back to 1419, which shows Akshay in an intriguing warrior avatar, wielding a bow and arrow. The second still is from 2019, as Akshay introduces the audience to 'London returned Harry', who stands in the front of the Bala's portrait.

The makers had earlier revealed the film will span a time period of 600 years, starting from 1419.

Check out the poster here

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Housefull 4 revolves around the theme of reincarnation, and follows a non-linear narrative. According to Mid-Day, Akshay will be seen essaying the role of an emperor in the segment that deals with the past life, while Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh will play his royal courtiers. The report adds Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde will portray princesses in the movie.

It was shot around London, Rajasthan as well as Mumbai, where a lavish set was built for the finale. The team wrapped up the shooting in November last year.

Moreover, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make a cameo appearance in a special song, which will showcase 500 back dancers, and the lead cast of the film. Reportedly, Akshay will also collaborate with singer Mika Singh for the track.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 is slated to release on Diwali, and clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 11:35:38 IST