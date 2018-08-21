Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar will have a solo dance number in the film choreographed by Farah Khan

The Housefull 4 team wrapped its London schedule in July and is now headed to Rajasthan for a month-long shoot, where a solo song featuring Akshay Kumar will be shot, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. After filming the story's present-day portions in the UK, the team will also shoot a song that will delve into the past lives of the characters.

A source close to the film told Mirror that filming will take place in Jaisalmer and Ranthambore, "A solo number, choreographed by Farah Khan, at historical locations in Ranthambore that will be picturised on Akshay for over two-three days. Sajid (director Sajid Khan) has been on a recce in Rajasthan for the past few weeks and the team has been working on creating rustic looks for the cast who will be from the times when kings ruled."

The report also adds that Housefull 4's final schedule will be shot in Mumbai for which the preparations have already begun and the film is expected to wrap by the end of October or November this year.

Directed by Sajid Khan, Housefull 4 has been reported to revolve around the theme of reincarnation. Besides Kumar, the cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

The film will be released in 2D, conventional 3D and IMAX 3D on 25 October 2019, coinciding with Diwali.

